Whippy signs for Tokomanawa Queens

National rep Letava Whippy

National rep Letava Whippy has signed for New Zealand pro women’s basketball side Tokomanawa Queens.

Whippy who has been representing Fiji since 2008 is a great inclusion for the side.

She can play four positions on the court, is a natural leader and strong player.

Last year Whippy led Fiji at the FIBA Melanesian Cup in Suva.

The Queens say that the Fijian has been in more tournament teams than they can count through her time in Wellington Basketball age grade representative teams.