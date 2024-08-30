Redemption for SVC, ACS unbeaten

Despite losing their first match to Yat Sen Secondary in the U19 girls division of the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball tournament, the SVC side made amends winning back to back games.

SVC redeemed themselves with a series of impressive victories beating defending champions, Suva Grammar School, where they clinched a decisive 23-8 win.

They continued their momentum with a solid 28-16 victory over International School Suva, ensuring their advancement to the knockout rounds.

Article continues after advertisement

On the opposite side of the pool, Adi Cakobau School has been a force to be reckoned with, becoming the first team to secure a spot in the semifinals.

ACS displayed dominating form throughout the group stage, winning all three of their matches.

They crushed LDS 25-4, triumphed over Saint Joseph’s Secondary School 25-10, and sealed their unbeaten run with a 27-0 victory against Fiji Agape Mission School.

As the competition heats up, the action continues at the Lautoka Multipurpose Court.