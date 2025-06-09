Must win clash for Fiji Men’s Basketball

Source: Basketball Fiji

The Fiji Men’s Basketball team must defeat New Caledonia tomorrow to keep their hopes alive of defending their Melanesian Cup title.

After back-to-back losses to hosts Solomon Islands and Papua New Guinea, the side bounced back with a much-needed win over Vanuatu yesterday.

Veteran point guard Tyrone McLennan says there’s no room for error in tomorrow’s crucial match, which he describes as their final chance to stay in the competition.

Despite a slow start to the tournament, McLennan is encouraged by the performance of the team’s younger players, who have stepped up under pressure.

“I really liked the young boys, Gabriel Tuivanuavou came in, finished with a couple of steals. Tevita also got his first bucket for Fiji which was awesome to see and Keenan also got going today which was nice to see. It’s the young boys who I’ve been most impressed with.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Women’s team will face Vanuatu at 2:30 p.m. today, followed by a clash with New Caledonia tomorrow.

The Fiji Men’s team will also meet New Caledonia at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow.

