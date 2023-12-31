LeBron questionable for Wolves game due to non-COVID illness

[Source: Reuters]

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is questionable to play Saturday night against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to a non-COVID illness.

James, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday, already was deemed questionable for the game while nursing a left knee injury.

He has missed three games this season, including a 118-111 setback in Minnesota on Dec. 21.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, James is averaging 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 29 games this season.