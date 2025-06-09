Kaunikuila Basketball Club all ready for New Caledonia tour

[Photo Credit: Kaunikuila Basketball Club]

The Kaunikuila Basketball Club is gearing up for its first-ever international tournament as it heads to New Caledonia next month for the Olympique De Nouméa Basketball Tournament.

Club president Ben Nasau says the competition will provide an invaluable opportunity for players to gain exposure and experience against high-level opposition.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will take part in the week-long tournament, which features 18 teams from across New Caledonia.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our players to gain valuable experience, embrace the local culture, and showcase Fijian basketball talent on an international stage.”

Adding to the excitement, Kaunikuila Basketball will also play a special exhibition match on December 15, where both teams will face New Caledonia’s national sides.

The Kaunikuila delegation departs for New Caledonia on December 13, with the tournament scheduled to run from December 13 to 15.

