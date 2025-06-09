Kainamoli named MVP at FIBA Melanesian Cup

Estelle Kainamoli. [Photo Credit: Basketball Fiji]

Fiji’s Estelle Kainamoli has been named the Most Valuable Player of the FIBA Women’s Melanesian Cup 2025, after leading her side to a gold-medal victory in Honiara.

Kainamoli’s all-round brilliance powered Fiji to a 57–47 win over Papua New Guinea in the final, helping the team defend their title and go back-to-back at the regional tournament.

The talented forward averaged 13.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

She produced three double-doubles, including a standout 23-point, 11-rebound performance against New Caledonia in the group stage.

In the final, she added 12 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 steals.

Her MVP performance has firmly established her as one of the top players in the Pacific.

Kainamoli was also named in the All-Star Five, joined by her teammate Bulou Tuisue, Adeline Souque of New Caledonia, and Papua New Guinea’s Lynette Tongia and Jackie Asiba.

