ISS and Grammar win U15 titles

Suva Grammar School has claimed the girls Under-15 championship at the Vodafone Fiji Basketball Tournament, decisively defeating LDS 15-4 in the final.

Team captain Makaefa Savu expresses her pride in the squad’s performance, emphasizing the effort and dedication shown from the very start.

Savu notes that their hard work and sacrifices, including balancing their athletic and academic commitments, had culminated in this triumphant moment.

Article continues after advertisement

Savu also extends her gratitude to the old scholars and supporters whose unwavering support played a crucial role in the team’s success.

In the boys’ Under-15 division, International School Suva emerged victorious with a 25-13 win over Tilak High School, capturing the title in a well-fought contest.

The tournament is still underway with the Under-17 finals currently in progress.