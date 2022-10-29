Fiji secures third spot in Melanesian Cup

Fiji Men’s Basketball still has a chance to book a spot in the Solomon Islands Pacific Games next year despite finishing in third place at the FIBA Melanesian Cup.

Fiji managed to hold Solomon Islands down and securing a 67-53 win in the third and fourth place play-off.

The intense match drove both teams to the wire and desperate to secure a win.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji managed to take a 15-8 lead in the first quarter which added to a 23-12 lead in the second quarter.

Solomon Islands managed to get back on its feet to lead 19-11 in the third quarter.

Fiji had the final say with an 18-14 win in the final quarter to defend its territory.

Fiji will now await the results from the Polynesian Cup and the Micronesian Cup where FIBA will make a decision on who gets the wild card slot to the Pacific Games.