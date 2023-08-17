Fiji 7s strengthens bond with Basketball

[Source: Basketball Fiji]

The Fiji Airways men’s 7s team engaged with Basketball Fiji in a team bonding activity.

Players including Manueli Maisamoa, Waisea Nacuqu, Filipo Bukayaro, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Vuiviawa Naduvalo, Jerry Matana, and Joseva Talacolo were part of the activity.

Incorporating their rugby 7s skills, the players playing basketball for the first time also got to learn the fundamentals of the sport while strengthening their bond.

Their mesmerizing ability to adapt quickly and make quick decisions on a much smaller playing field than what they are used to is a testament to how elite they were individually and collectively.

Reflecting on the session, Nacuqu says playing basketball re-emphasizes the importance of teamwork, communication and always keeping their head up in attack and defence.

He adds, one of their biggest takeaways was reacting quickly in tight spaces while scanning their options.

Bukayaro, who also experienced basketball for the first time says he enjoyed playing the sport as it was fast-paced and intense.