Dynamic Reds out to defend Fiji Cup

Estellle Kainamoli

The Dynamic Reds Basketball Club will be out to maintain their status as defending women’s champion when the Fiji Cup starts on Thursday.

The tournament, back after three years, will feature only the top eight men and women teams from across the country.

While preparations are coming along well over the past few weeks, captain Estellle Kainamoli is expecting a tough competition later this week.

There have been ample preparation time, and Kainamoli is aware that other teams will be looking to strip them of their title.

“My team and I are aiming to maintain our win from the last competition as we are the champions so far. Our preparations are going well together as a team, there’s alot of us who are working and school so we just have to find the time for us to train together.”

The tournament will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from Thursday to Saturday.

