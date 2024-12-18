Competition opens perspective for Taleitaki

Basketball player Senikau Taleitaki

Going up against overseas-based players has brought about a new perspective for 17-year-old basketball player Senikau Taleitaki.

The year-12 student of Adi Cakobau School is on a quest to one day don the national jumper.

Taleitaki was part of the Under-23 3×3 basketball clash at the USP Statham Campus in Suva yesterday.

Taleikati says if one hopes to improve themselves in anything they do, they must be open to new challenges.

And when she was told that an Australian team is playing friendly matches in Suva as part of their tour, there was no hesitation in getting signed up.

Together with some of her basketball friends, Taleitaki managed to get a feel of what it’s like in playing against elite players.

With this being the first time facing overseas-based opponents, these matches have opened Taleitaki to a new perspective of the sport.

“They’re really good, especially in their skills and accuracy in shooting. They might be small but they’re very competitive and they’re so fast. I think we just lack in fitness.”

Being court-smart is one for main things she learned after their games yesterday.

She adds that playing different styles of the sport will surely help with the development of her skills on the court.