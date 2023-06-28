Basketball Fiji comes to life with major boost

Despite operating on a loss, Basketball Fiji made sure to keep the sport alive for those who are passionate about it.

Chief Operating Officer Lai Puamau says it hasn’t been an easy road for them, but now with their sponsor’s help, they’ll be able to do more.

Basketball Fiji and Vodafone fostered a new relationship yesterday with the sporting body getting some much-needed assistance.

We hope that this year we will be able to deliver the event more effectively and also have some money that can sustain us for future events.

Puamau adds that the challenges haven’t deterred Basketball Fiji from continuing its development programs.

Basketball Fiji President Ioane Naivalurua says this sponsorship is critical towards the development of the sport and helps to increase its visibility beyond its current scope.