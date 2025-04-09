Baselala returns after two years

[ Source: Fijian Drua ]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Glen Jackson has named young half-back Philip Baselala on the bench for their Round 9 Shop N Save Super Rugby match against the Highlanders this weekend.

This marks Baselala’s return to the Drua’s matchday 23 after a two-year absence.

His previous appearance for the Drua was in Round 8, 2023, against the Brumbies.

Coach Jackson has opted to shift Caleb Muntz to the fullback position for this game.

In a change of leadership, Jackson has appointed Mesulame Dolokoto and Iosefo Masi as the new co-captains, with Tevita Ikanivere and Frank Lomani unavailable.

The starting forward pack sees Haereiti Hetet at loosehead prop, Mesake Doge at tighthead, and Mesulame Dolokoto at hooker.

The lock pairing of Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila remains unchanged.

Joseva Tamani will start at blindside flanker, alongside Isoa Tuwai at openside.

Elia Canakaivata takes the number 8 loose forward position.

In the backline, Simione Kuruvoli will start at halfback, partnering with Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula at flyhalf.

The wings will be covered by Ponipate Loganimasi on the left and Selestino Ravutaumada on the right.

Inia Tabuavou takes the inside center position, and Iosefo Masi starts at outside center.

Caleb Muntz will be at fullback.



The replacements named for the bench are Zuriel Togiatama as backup hooker, Peni Ravai at loosehead, and Samuela Tawake covering tight-head prop.

Leone Rotuisolia will cover the locks, and Vilive Miramira will provide backup for the loose forwards.

Philip Baselala will provide cover at halfback, Isikeli Rabitu at flyhalf, and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre completes the matchday squad as the backline utility.

