Bai dreams big in swimming

Swimmer Merewai Bai

Traveling the world to compete in swimming events is 13-year-old, Merewai Bai’s dream.

The young Rewa lass who competed in the National Schools Swimming Championship at the Damodar Aquatic Centre yesterday began working on this dream 8 years ago.

“I want to go and compete overseas. My dream is to compete and win in events. I love competing in swimming and this is something I will be doing most times.”

The Maharishi Sanatan College in Nadi student has thanked her parents for supporting her.

The National Schools Swimming Championship came to an end today.