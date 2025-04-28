Baby Pearl claims two wins in Australia

[ Source: Netball / Facebook ]

The Fiji Baby Pearls have won two of their pool matches so far in the Ruby North Competition in Townsville over the weekend.

The three-day tournament, which kicked off yesterday, has seen Simone Nalatu’s side deliver an impressive performance.

In their opening match, the Baby Pearls defeated the Far North Flames 48-34, setting a strong tone for the competition.

They followed up with a solid 37-31 win over FNAE Roos, further demon-strating their prowess on the court.

However, their unbeaten run came to an end when they suffered a narrow 43-41 defeat to the Mareton Bay City Pulse.

The Baby Pearls then faced another setback, losing 49-45 to North Queensland United Development.

Despite the two losses, the Fiji Baby Pearls have showcased their potential and remain determined to finish strong in the competition.

