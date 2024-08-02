World record holder Mayer out of decathlon with thigh injury

France's Kevin Mayer [Source: Reuters]

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France has been ruled out of the decathlon at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to a thigh injury, the French Olympic Committee said.

The two-time Olympic silver medallist picked up the injury as he fell heavily during the 110-metre hurdles leg of a triathlon at the Paris Diamond League earlier this month.

Mayer, whose record of 9,126 points has stood since 2018, explained he had not fully recovered from the injury.

On Tuesday, Mayer said he was giving himself a 10% chance of taking part in the Olympics.

The decathlon gets underway on Friday.