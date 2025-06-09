World Athletics uncovers 1.5 million euros corporate theft by staff

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. [Photo Credit: Reuters]

Two World Athletics employees and a contracted consultant systematically stole more than 1.5 million euros ($1.75 million) from the organisation over several years in a theft uncovered during an audit, the sport’s governing body said on Thursday.

World Athletics said it discovered the theft during its first annual audit under new financial leadership, prompting an internal investigation that led to contract terminations and criminal referrals.

While one employee had already left the organisation before their involvement was discovered, World Athletics terminated contracts for the remaining employee and consultant following the investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

World Athletics’ annual report published last month showed its year-over-year revenue was $59.8 million, up 10.5% on the previous year.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the body was determined to recover whatever it could using the “full force of the law.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.