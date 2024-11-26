Vanuabalavu excited for Primary School Games

Athletes from Vanuabalavu were training at the stadium yesterday

Bringing more than 80 athletes all the way from Lau to Viti Levu is not an easy feat, but coaches and teachers were adamant as they wanted the kids to display their skills at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games this week.

Head coach Kaveni Reki says while there had been a lot of challenges in organizing their trip down to the capital city seeing the excitement of the athletes’ is all worth it.

According to Reki, the trip to Suva and the HFC Bank Stadium is a first for the majority of their athletes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think it’s for all of them, the first time to set foot here at the stadium. You know just to expose them, for exposure wise. Also at the same time to help them be confident in their events in the coming three days.”

He says the support they have been receiving from other teachers and schools on the island is overwhelming.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday and Friday, and you can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.