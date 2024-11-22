Vakatawa happy to help

Since his daughter is competing in the upcoming Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream games, Tomasi Vakatawa has taken the initiative to help members of Team Nasinu prepare for the tournament.

Having competed in the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics competition back in 2003, Vakatawa believes he has some tips he can share with the athletes ahead of the games.

He also mentions his daughter, who is also part of team nasinu, will be competing in the tournament in the under-12 divisions, and he is looking forward to her taking the tracks next week.

Article continues after advertisement

“I also took part in the track events, 100 and 200 meters, a long time ago. I was also in the Suva team with Banuve Tabakaucoro, he was like my junior. I didn’t forget all the things taught to us by our coach Jone Delai, so I just want to come here and teach these kids what I know to help them prepare for the games.”

Having rub shoulders with former athletics great Banuve Tabakaucoro, Vakatawa says he is eager to be working with these athletes.

The two-day tournament will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva from November 28th to the 29th.