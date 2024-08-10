US win women's relay as Britain botch final handover

[Source: Reuters]

The United States raced to the gold medal in the Olympic women’s 4×100 metres relay on Friday, capturing their 12th title in the event thanks to three smooth handovers as Britain made a mess of their final baton exchange.

The U.S. team of Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Paris Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson clocked 41.78 seconds after getting the baton around the track with no major mishaps.

Britain were not so lucky.

Excellent legs by Dina Asher-Smith, Imani Lansiquot and Amy Hunt had Britain leading the U.S., but Hunt struggled to get the baton into Daryll Neita’s hand in pouring rain at Stade de France. Neita lost all her momentum, leaving Richardson with nothing but open track to the finish line.

Richardson let out a roar she crossed the finish line and again when the scoreboard, which briefly had Britain on top, corrected the finishing order.

“Realising that when we won, the USA ladies, it was a phenomenal feeling for all of us,” Richardson told reporters.

“I just remember trusting my third leg, trusting Gabby, and knowing that she’s going to put this thing in my hand no matter what, and to leave my best on the track.”

Added Thomas: “Obviously, passing the baton to Sha’Carri is very special, she is so fast. I felt very proud and very grateful. We got the gold.”

Neita still brought Britain home in 41.85 for silver and Germany claimed bronze in 41.97.

“I was not going to let these ladies down,” said Neita, who missed a medal in the 100m by four hundredths of a second to finish fourth.

“As soon as I got (the baton), I was like, ‘Go, go, go’. And to be leaving with an Olympic silver medal and on the podium, representing Great Britain, we are so proud.”

Silver was particularly sweet for Asher-Smith and Neita, who both had agonising near misses earlier in the Games. Asher-Smith was fourth in the 200m and Neita fell short of 100m bronze by four hundredths of a second.

The U.S. have dominated the sprint relay but had to settle for silver behind their great rivals Jamaica at the Tokyo Games.

Jamaica were missing three of their leading names in Paris, however, with Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson all injured.