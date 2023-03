[Source: Supplied ]

Swami Vivekananda College won the Nadi Zone for the third year in a row.

It was a clean sweep in the girls division for SVC while the boys won Junior, Intermediate, and Senior grades.

School Principal Rajesh Krishna says they are aiming for nothing less than a top-three finish in this year’s Coca-Cola Games.

Article continues after advertisement

The school won four silver medals and one bronze in last year’s Fiji Finals.