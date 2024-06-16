Teenager Wanyonyi makes statement with blistering 800 at Kenyan trials

[Source: Reuters]

Teenager Emmanuel Wanyonyi sprinted to the third fastest 800-metre time in history at the Kenyan Olympics Trials, setting a blistering statement barely a month before the Paris Games.

The 19-year-old clocked one minute 41.70 seconds, the quickest time since 2012 and less than a second off the world record of 1:40.91 set by fellow Kenyan David Rudisha in 1988.

Only Rudisha and Wilson Kipketer have gone faster than Wanyonyi did on Friday.

Wanyonyi was the silver medallist at last year’s world championships in Budapest.