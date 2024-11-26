Taveuni ready for Tuckers Ice Cream Games

Taveuni athletes

Team Taveuni is focused on stamping their mark at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games this week.

Head coach Joeli Volau says while they may not have the best facilities to prepare their athletes, they have the passion and determination to compete.

The team arrived in Suva on Sunday night and took to the tracks at the HFC Bank Stadium this morning.

Volau says there is a lot of excitement with the team, and are looking forward to giving other districts a run for their money.

“We are not here to participate and make numbers, we are here to challenge some of the events we are taking part in. Our strengths lies in our long and middle distance runners.”

He says fans and supporters can expect to see some exciting talents in their middle and long distance when the two-day tournament starts on Thursday.

Volau is also calling out to all their supporters to come out in numbers and cheer on their athletes during the competition.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Thursday and Friday.