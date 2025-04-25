Tabuya rewards Nasilivata after historic 100m dash

[Photo Credit: Lynda Tabuya]

Fiji Finals track queen Sera Nasilivata was rewarded $500 prize money from Member of Parliament Lynda Tabuya.

The money was handed to the 15-year-old by former Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School star athlete Kasaia Boletakanakadavu.

Tabuya earlier betted her money on a new record in the blue ribbon event for the senior girls, which did not eventuate.

Article continues after advertisement

The MP acknowledges Nasilivata for breaking a 23-year-old junior girls 100m record.

She clocked 12.30 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 12.34 seconds set in 1993.

Her time is also faster than both the Intermediate Girls 100m champion Lidia Waqairapoa and Senior Girls blue ribbon winner Claudie David.

Nasilivata will run out again for MGM in the 200m events tomorrow.

You can catch the LIVE coverage of the event on FBC TV.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.