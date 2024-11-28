Stage set for Tuckers Ice Cream Games

The stage is set for the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games which kicks starts today at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association president Patrick Bower says all final adjustments for the games had been made yesterday, and they are ready to host the games over the next two days.

He adds that he has been receiving good feedback from teachers and coaches from different districts, who are all excited for the tournament to get underway.

All the names for track and field events across all grades have been confirmed, and he cannot wait to see the athletes take to the field.

“All schools have checked in, and are ready for the challenges they will face tomorrow (today). We’ve had to get their entries carefully, to ensure there is fair play across the board, and to make sure that students were not just put into the team when they hadn’t turn up for trials or so forth.”

Officials were briefed yesterday afternoon on their duties for the next two days.

The Tuckers Ice Cream Games will kick start at 8.30am, with the shot put, soft ball and long jump.