Sokiveta out to break 100m Coca-Cola record

Suva Grammar School’s Golden Boy Tevita Sokiveta has set his sight on breaking the 10-year record held by Banuve Tabakaucoro.

Sokiveta set an unofficial time of 10.64 seconds in the Suva Zone Two 100m final today.

Now the SGS senior is hoping to go a step further to breaking Tabakaucoro’s Fiji finals record of 10.43 set in 2011.

Coming into the Suva Zone two competition with a knee injury did not affect Tevita Sokiveta’s performance today.

“We were expected to win this race because a lot of people had high hopes on us so we had to win this race.”

Sokiveta knows it’s been a decade since the 100metres record was set.

“My aim is to break Banuve’s record in the Coca-Cola Games. In the 100 and 200 finals.”

The Suva Zone two will take the top two athletes from each event to the Coca-Cola Games this year. This means out of 51 events the top 204 athletes will participate in the Fiji finals.

Saint Joseph’s Secondary School’s Marian O’Neil won the blue ribbon girls 100m finals with a time of 12.5 seconds yesterday.