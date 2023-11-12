Reddy to sprint towards gold at Pacific Games

Korovuto College Vishant Reddy

Being selected to represent the country in the long-distance run is an honour for Vishant Reddy.

The 18-year-old has been training under the guidance of his school teachers at Korovuto College and his Nadi FC coach, Kamal Swamy.

“Currently I’m under a coach like Mr Niresh Ram, mostly guiding me to most of my training and also helping me to meet my times and getting my fitness back and everything, my endurance, guiding me through the obstacles which I am going through. I am also getting advice form, Mr Kamal Swamy, one of the soccer coaches and from all the teaches in Korovuto College”

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy is grateful for the support of his family and friends on his journey.

He is determined to bring the same enthusiasm and energy to the Pacific Games as he had in the Fiji Finals.

“I should count this opportunity a lucky one and make it count in the Pacific Games ”

He is set on winning the gold medal in the 800-meter event.

The Pacific Games will begin on the 19th of this month and last until the 2nd of next month.