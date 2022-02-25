Home

Athletics

Pacific sprint king confirmed for Pacific Mini Games

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
February 12, 2022 4:45 pm
Banuve Tabakaucoro. [File Image]

Five athletes have been confirmed for the Pacific Mini Games in Saipan, the Northern Mariana Islands.

Banuve Tabakaucoro has been confirmed as the first track athlete to qualify after running a time of 10.09 seconds in the 100m event.

Queen Victoria Schools javelin gold medalist Jone Tikoisuva threw over 59 meters in the javelin event.

Article continues after advertisement

Amania Isa from Wairiki, Taveuni, threw 58 metres.

Two other athletes have qualified for the high jump event.

Athletics Fiji coach Albert Miller says seeing that the qualifying numbers are rising is a good sign, but they are hoping to rope in more athletes to take to Saipan.

“Basically in the sport of athletics its very straight forward, either you achieve the qualifying standard or not, so so far the 5 athletes have achieved the minimum qualifying standard which is a B so we’re looking at other athletes qualifying in the track events so that we can make up a complete team rather than just all field events or otherwise.”

Athletics Fiji held its weekly trials today at the ANZ Stadium.

Miller says, hopefully in the next few weeks, the association will be able to map out where it’s at.

