Olympic hopefuls remain focused

Olympic hopefuls Eugene Vollmer, Banuve Tabakaucoro and Mustafa Fall will have to settle for domestic competitions before heading to their Olympics qualifying events.

Given the ongoing global pandemic, dates for their respective qualifiers are yet to be confirmed.

National men’s triple jump record holder Eugene Vollmer says with all the uncertainty, the three continue to motivate each other.

Article continues after advertisement

“The thing that we face right now is trying to stay motivated and trying to keep our eyes on that goal of trying to qualify. We are competitors on the field but at the same time, we call ourselves brothers.”

Vollmer adds picking up where they left off before the pandemic is a challenge in itself.

“As soon as restrictions were lifted, we got back into the tracks and gyms. There was a little nit adjustment to be made as it is different to train at home than it is training in an area where there is a lot athletes and everyone Is motivated to do stuff.”

Vollmer, Fall and Tabakaucoro are currently engaging in individual training under their respective coaches.

The three are expected to compete in weekly competitions organized by Athletics Fiji scheduled to begin on the 19th of next month.