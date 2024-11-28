Officials to undergo officiating courses

Fiji Athletics head coach Albert Miller believes there is still a lot of room for improvement for officials at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

There was a handful of hiccups among the officials today during the competition, but according to Miller, these issues had been handled.

For future competitions, Miller believes preparations should be done months in advance, and calls for more training courses for officials.

However, he believes the competition has been coming along smoothly while doing his rounds around the stadium.

“I’ve already spoken to the President of the Fiji Primary Schools Athletics Association and some of the senior administrative on some issues that we can address for next year where we can make it better. If you recall for secondary schools, we offered a lot of officiating courses. Unfortunately, we couldn’t do that for primary schools, we only did one program in the north but I think it need to be in all the zones.”

He also mentioned that he is impressed with the performances of the athletes, especially with athletes from maritime islands who do not have properly facilities to prepare for the competition.

Day one of the competition will end soon at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action for day two on FBC Sports tomorrow.