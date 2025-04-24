Macedru smashes inter-girls shot put record

Maryann Macedru.

Saint Joseph High School’s Maryann Macedru dominated the intermediate girls’ shot put final after breaking her record at the Fiji Finals competition to win gold.

The Ra lass broke the previous record of 13.27 meters which she set last year, setting a new record of 14.44m.

Macedru came to the Fiji Finals with one gold in mind, and that was to break her record.

However, her achievement comes with no surprise, having represented Fiji to the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands back in 2023.

“I’ve been working hard since the competition last year, and breaking my record has always been the gold since. At the moment, I am working towards making the national team for the Mini Games in Palau in a few months’ time.”

Her preparation for the Fiji Finals started straight after the competition last year, and she is happy all her hard work has paid off.

Macedru is also working towards making the national side to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau July.

