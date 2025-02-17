Karan clocks personal best

Yeshnil Karan (left) [Source: Supplied]

Pacific Games gold medalist Yeshnil Karan clocked his fastest time at the Sunshine Coast 3000m Challenge, finishing with a time of 8:25.75.

This marks a solid early-season performance and a great step forward for Fiji’s long-distance champion.

The event holds particular significance for Karan, as it was here that he made his international debut in March 2022.

A special highlight of the night was having the legendary Steve Ovett present the prizes.

