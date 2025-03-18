ISS Inter-House prepares Athletes for Suva Zones

[Photo: Supplied]

International School Suva (ISS) is having its annual inter-house athletics today which serves as a crucial preparation event for the upcoming Suva Zones competition next week.

The inter-house saw the participation of approximately 350 students from grades 6 to 12, along with school staff.

ISS Athletics Director Paul Brotherton explained the school’s prospects for the Suva Zones where he hopes to field 3o athletes in track and field events.

“We currently have the Inter high jump champion, who broke the record last year, and we also have very good runners that are going to be in the 100m, 200m and 400m this year.”

ISS athletics coaches are diligently training their athletes, aiming for competitive success against prominent schools and a strong showing at upcoming events.

Suva Zone One starts next week Thursday.

