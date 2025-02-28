Five schools compete in combine inter-house

Nakasi High School principal Praveen Chand

Nakasi High School principal Praveen Chand is urging other secondary schools to consider having combined inter-house competitions in the future.

Looking at the success of their combine inter-house with four different schools at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva today, Nakasi High School felt the first-hand benefits of having such a competition.

Chand says having a combined inter-house like this has many benefits.

Students get to compete in a highly competitive environment, school’s get to share venue costs, to name a few.

“Small schools cannot build intensity on their own, so we came together, the five schools and said let us all put together our efforts and create a better platform for our children so they can be given high-level competition, preparing them for the bigger national competitions.”

Joining Nakasi High School’s inter-house were Noco Secondary, Nabua Secondary, Rewa High and Davuilevu Methodist High School.

Chand says they are planning have combine competitions in the coming years instead of having their own inter-houses.

