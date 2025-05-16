Fiji Sports Council back athletes for Mini Games

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/ Facebook]

The Fiji Sports Council demonstrated its ongoing commitment to athlete development and international representation today by presenting a $9,000 cheque to Athletics Fiji.

This contribution will support three sponsored athletes competing at the 12th Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

Acting FSC Chief Executive Gilbert Vakalalabure officially handed over the donation to Athletics Fiji President Joji Liga at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The funds will cover levies for Heleina Young (200m, 400m, and relay), Miliakere Nikolau (javelin throw), and Loata Lewageena (discus throw), all high-performing athletes within the Council’s sponsorship program.

These athletes are part of a 25-member Team Fiji Athletics squad, accompanied by eight officials, who will compete in Palau from June 30th to July 9th.

Vakalalabure stated the Council’s pride in empowering athletes to achieve success regionally.

Athletics Fiji President Joji Liga expressed his gratitude for the timely support, emphasizing that the FSC’s backing will significantly ease the financial burden on the athletes and their families.

