Fans to decide on Fiji Finals tickets

Spectators can now choose whether they want to purchase the packaged tickets or the per-day tickets for the Fiji Finals.

The Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association has confirmed the prices for grandstand tickets.

This is after they noted the concerns raised about individuals who desire to watch the Fiji Finals for only one day from the grandstand but prefer not to purchase the entire package, opting instead to buy tickets solely for that particular day.

General Secretary Biu Colati says that they have implemented per-day tickets and it’s totally up to the spectators on what they want to purchase.

Colati states that they have confirmed that day one and two grandstand tickets will be sold for $20 while day three will be sold for $25.

He adds that these per-day tickets can only be purchased at the gate on game days.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission scrutinized the ticket prices yesterday.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says should the Association failed to comply with this directive they will initiate legal proceedings.

The tickets for the grandstand cost $55 for three days, up by just $5 from last year’s price of $50.

The grass is selling at $10, a decrease of $2 while the concrete embankment remains at $15.

The Fiji Finals will be from the 2nd to the 4th of next month at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.