Double gold for Navitikula at Tailevu Zone

Long distance athlete Lite Navitikula

Long distance athlete Lite Navitikula has secured two gold medals for Wainibuka Secondary School in the senior girl’s 800m and 400m events at the Tailevu Zone currently underway at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The double gold feat will see Navitikula represent her school at the Coca Cola Games next month for the third time.

Navitikula is hoping that she will return with medals this time after failing to secure any silverware in her previous two outings.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Ratu Kadavulevu School has extended its lead in the boy’s division with 15 gold, 16 silver and nine bronze.

Queen Victoria School currently remains in second with 11 gold, six silver and 11 bronze while Saint Vincent College is third with two gold, one silver and one bronze.

In the girl’s division, Tailevu North College leads with 12 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze.

St. Vincent College is second with six gold, seven silver and nine bronze while Dawasamu Secondary School is third with five gold, four silver and four bronze.

The Tailevu Zone is still underway.