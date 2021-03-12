Athletics
Defending Suva Zone 1 champs retain titles
March 17, 2021 5:21 pm
Defending champions of the Suva Zone 1 have both retained their titles in the girls and boys division.
In the boys division, Ratu Sukuna Memorial School walks away with 11 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze medals.
In second place is Dudley High School with 8 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze medals.
Article continues after advertisement
Nasinu Secondary School settled for third with 7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals.
In the girls division, Namosi Secondary School again dominated with 16 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals.
In second place is Nasinu Secondary School with 6 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze
Settling for third is Dudley High School with 5 gold and 5 bronze medals.
Sponsored Links