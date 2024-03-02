Blue dominates Grammars' “battle of the colours"

Suva Grammar Schools three-day “battle of the colours” inter-house competition has concluded this afternoon at the newly renovated HFC Bank Stadium.

Blue House successfully defended its title with 35 gold, 28 silver, and 29 bronze medals.

Yellow House secured second place with 23 gold, 27 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

Article continues after advertisement

Green House claimed third place with 25 gold, 26 silver, and 19 bronze medals, while Red House finished last with 19 gold, 18 silver, and 19 bronze medals.

The competition began on Thursday with events like Discuss, Javelin, and the 3,000m run at the school grounds while today’s events featured track races, vertical and horizontal jumps.

Vice Principal Emosi Kuli says that adapting to the new tracks might take some time, but students could adjust before the upcoming zone and Coca-Cola games.

The school now shifts its focus to the Zone meet, with dates yet to be confirmed.