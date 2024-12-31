Athletics off-season program lays foundation for future athletes

[Source: Fiji Sports Council]

The Fiji Sports Council’s Athletics off-season program is in full swing at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, offering young athletes a valuable opportunity to learn the basics of track and field.

The program is led by a stellar team of national athletics coaches, including Albert Miller, Bola Tafoou, and Pacific Sprint king Banuve Tabakaucoro.

Designed specifically for students who lack access to proper coaching or knowledge of track and field, the initiative aims to bridge the gap for these aspiring athletes.

The goal is to set them on a path to excel in their sporting journeys, with a focus on building foundational skills.

The off-season program has received an enthusiastic response from the community, attracting over 35 young athletes.

The camp, which has been buzzing with energy and potential, will conclude on January 24th, 2025.