American Benjamin outmuscles Warholm to take 400m hurdles gold

[Source: Reuters]

Rai Benjamin finally got the better of great rival Karsten Warholm to win the Olympic 400 metres hurdles title, continuing the United States’ athletics gold rush and foiling the Norwegian’s bid to be the second man to retain the title.

Benjamin, second behind Warholm in the Tokyo final and with two silvers and a bronze in world championships, always looked in control and ran an equal season’s best 46.46 seconds.

World record holder Warholm, who has struggled to hit those stratospheric levels this season, battled all the way home for silver in 47.06.

Article continues after advertisement

Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who took bronze in Tokyo but made Friday’s final only as a fast loser, got the bronze in 47.26 as the three quickest men ever to run the event filled the podium.

The presence of local favourite Clement Ducos in the field cranked up the volume as the home fans were desperate to see a first French athletics medal, but he fell just short in fourth, leaving them only Saturday’s final session to try to break the drought.