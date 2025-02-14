Astros bring veteran INF Luis Guillorme to big league camp

[ Source : Reuters ]

The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Luis Guillorme on Thursday to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league spring training.

Guillorme, 30, could figure into the Astros’ plans after free agent third baseman Alex Bregman reportedly signed a three-year contract with the Boston Red Sox after spending his nine-year career in Houston.

The Astros traded for third baseman Isaac Paredes earlier this offseason in anticipation of not being able to re-sign Bregman, a two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner last season.

Guillorme played for three teams last season, batting a combined .205 with nine doubles and 10 RBIs in 161 at-bats over 77 games with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Arizona Diamondbacks, who granted him free agency on Sept. 24.

The New York Mets selected him in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft and he played for the big league club from 2018-23. Guillorme is a career .251 hitter with five home runs and 48 RBIs in 411 games.