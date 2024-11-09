Army clinches rugby league title

Army clinched their third consecutive victory in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Rugby League

Army clinched their third consecutive victory in the Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Rugby League, overpowering Shop N Save Police 28-6 at HFC Bank Stadium.

From the first whistle, Army took control, showcasing a formidable defense and relentless attack.

Despite Police’s best efforts, they couldn’t break through Army’s stronghold, leaving them struggling to keep up.

Article continues after advertisement

Although the point margin was significant, both teams displayed intensity on the field, keeping spectators on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, the Army side is also looking to clinch the main rugby game trophy when the dust settles this afternoon.

The two teams will clash at 3pm.

You can catch the live action on FBC Sports.