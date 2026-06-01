Another major call-up for Daunakamakama

Jasmine Daunakamakama before a training session yesterday in Suva.

At just 20 years old, Jasmine Daunakamakama is set to add another major milestone to her résumé when she represents Fiji at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

The 2024 Sportswoman of the Year nominee comes from a family with a rich boxing tradition, with both sides of her family deeply involved in the sport.

With less than three weeks remaining before the Games, Daunakamakama says she is eager to step into the ring and put months of preparation to the test.

She says her main goal is to improve her rankings and deliver a strong performance, while also embracing the valuable experience and international exposure the competition will provide.

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“Combat sports were always involved in my life because of my family, both my grandfaters were coaches, and my mother and her siblings took up boxing, so from a very young age I’ve been dreaming about representing my country.”

Daunakamakama and her four teammates are scheduled to depart for Scotland on Saturday as they begin their Commonwealth Games campaign.