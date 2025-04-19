Aitcheson notes immense growth in Volleyball

Sally Aitcheson

Volleyball Fiji rep Sally Aitcheson, a familiar face in locally sanctioned tournaments, believes the sport has grown immensely in recent years.

She commended Fiji Volleyball for the progress and development achieved so far, acknowledging the association’s commitment to the sport’s growth.

Aitcheson noted the steady rise of volleyball across the country, both in terms of participation and competition standards.

She also observed significant improvements in the overall organization of tournaments.

“One of the major improvements we’ve seen is the way the players have grown game wise, fitness wise and the organizing so a big vinaka vakalevu to Fiji Volleyball for allowing us to play indoor throughout this whole season.”

She adds, from better scheduling and upgraded facilities to more consistent match officiating, the efforts behind the scenes have made a visible difference in the quality of competitions.

Meanwhile, Aitcheson is also one of the 50 females part of the extended squad to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau.

A total of 54 teams competed in this years Easter Volleyball tournament, the final sanctioned tourney for Fiji Volleyball, that started yesterday and concluded this afternoon.

