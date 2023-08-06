Zero tolerance in criminal collaboration: Vocevoce

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Southern Divisional Police Commander SSP Wate Vocevoce has stressed the unwavering stance against officers aiding criminals.

In a recent address, SSP Vocevoce reiterates the pivotal role discipline plays within the Fiji Police Force.

“If you are committing illegal activities and colluding with criminals, I’m telling you this morning that you are joining the wrong organization. I need to filter the consequences of these, as they are common knowledge. If one is found to be a breach of the standing orders and procedures in place.”

Collusion with criminal elements remains strictly prohibited, as reiterated by SSP Vocevoce.

Commending the officers for their dedication, SSP Vocevoce identifies their efforts as examples of loyalty and commitment to the Force.