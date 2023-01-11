Youth training vital: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru [2nd from left] during his visit to the Naleba Youth Training Center in Labasa.

Youth training programs fill a critical need by providing training and education that are not available in the formal education sectors.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru made the remarks while visiting the Naleba Youth Training Center in Labasa.

Saukuru says the facility will be upgraded, including the gymnasium equipment and the hostel premises for both young men and women.

The Naleba Youth Training Centre provides non-formal education to unemployed and rural youth through its courses.

It also offers boarding facilities for 50 young people to study basic agriculture, financial literacy, business and management, and leadership training.