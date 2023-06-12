Years of non-compliance in the labour environment: Singh

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh says one of the key priorities of the government is to foster a conducive and harmonious labour environment in Fiji.

He says this has been adversely affected by years of non-compliance with international labour standards, the curtailment of trade union rights, and the absence of social dialogue.

Singh made the remarks at the 111th International Labour Organization annual conference in Geneva.

The minister says the coalition government recognizes that decent work is indispensable for sustainable development, social justice, and peace.

He says they are fulfilling that through a process of reforming laws, including proper consultations with our tripartite partners to ensure the views of employers, workers, and other stakeholders are taken into account.

Singh adds that they have removed contractual employment in the civil service and have increased the retirement age of workers to 60 years to ensure workers enjoy long-term security of employment as well as help retain skilled workers.

He says Fiji has reconstituted its Employment Relations Advisory Board in line with ILO Convention 144 to ensure employers, workers and government have equal voice.