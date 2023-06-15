World Bank report provides framework to reshape Pacific tourism

The Pacific region has a unique opportunity to redefine its tourism industry and foster more inclusive and sustainable growth, according to a new report by the World Bank yesterday.

The report titled “The Future of Pacific Tourism Report” offers new insight into the economic impacts of the tourism sector after examining tourism trends and future opportunities in eleven Pacific Island countries, including the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu, before and after the pandemic.

The report states that adventure and cultural tourism can provide Pacific governments and their private sectors with more environmentally and economically sustainable sources of growth, as shown by the unprecedented disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on developing higher-value tourism markets.

The report provides insights on how Pacific governments can realize their goals of increasing sustainability and value in the tourism sector by targeting high-value tourism segments, such as adventure, cultural, and luxury tourism segments, amongst others.

The report not only provides strategies that could possibly bolster revenue but also important recommendations for developing a greener, more resilient, inclusive, and competitive Pacific tourism sector in the context of increased arrivals. This includes, for example, increased investment in clean energy and water; better waste management; and means of promoting the conservation of natural resources.

World Bank Country Director for Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands Stephen Ndegwa says the World Bank is committed to supporting Pacific governments in the region with their ongoing economic recovery, and for many, this means improving the diversification of tourism segments.

Ndegwa says that by implementing policies that foster the development of high-value tourism, Pacific Island countries have the potential to generate higher-quality growth that can create jobs, reduce poverty, and generate new public revenues.

The report further underscores the importance of public support in nurturing the development of higher-value tourism markets, which requires a whole-of-government approach to tourism sector management and development. That means strengthening the collection of quality tourism data, developing human capital to meet the demands of this service-intensive industry, and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure in both the public and private sectors.

By 2019, international arrivals in the Pacific had doubled over the two preceding decades, with the region attracting 1.8 million tourists and generating annual revenue of $5.31 billion. Over that time, this industry provided jobs for more than 71,000 people across the region while contributing to reduced poverty and increased employment opportunities for women.

In 2020, however, revenue dropped by 81 percent following region-wide border closures.