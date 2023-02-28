World Bank aims to improve health sector

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, met with a high-level World Bank mission team to discuss ways to sustainably enhance our health sector.

Following the Fijian Government’s request for aid in developing the sector, the World Bank mission is now in the country.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya, Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel and senior government officials also attended the discussion.

[Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya (left), Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad (middle), Assistant Minister for Finance Esrom Immanuel (right)]

The discussion focused on ways to assist the government in improving its healthcare system, including non-communicable disease prevention, pharmaceutical supply, infrastructure and human resources.



[Discussions between the Government Officials (left) and the World Bank mission team (right)]